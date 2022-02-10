We See Two Hurdles That Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Should Address Before Focusing on Sustainable Profitability

By Stjepan Kalinic

It is no secret that growth stocks can be pretty volatile, but some companies crank it up to 11. Such was the case with Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) retracing over 50% from the highs.

While the era of cheap money comes to an end, we look back at the 6 years since the IPO, realizing the company is yet to make a profit.

Q4 Earnings

Non-GAAP EPS: -US$0.20 (beat by US$0.02)

-US$0.20 (beat by US$0.02) Revenue: US$842.74m (beat by US$73.34m)

US$842.74m (beat by US$73.34m) Revenue growth: +53.8% Y/Y

Guidance:

Non-GAAP EPS: - US$0.22 to +US$0.26 vs. -US$0.05 consensus

- US$0.22 to +US$0.26 vs. -US$0.05 consensus Revenue: US$855m-865m, vs.US$803.8m consensus

Obviously, the big news is impressive guidance and Twilio's mission to deliver sustainable non-GAAP profitability finally.

Although the company was surprised with the strong revenue growth, we have to point out that the active account growth in Q4 was relatively modest at 16% Y/Y. We can explain this discrepancy because Twilio strengthens the relationships with its user base, upselling and raising the average customers' spending over time. Yet, this approach has its limits, and it should be a complementary strategy, not a replacement for account growth.

Another hurdle that we see is heavy stock-based compensation that is evident from:

Dilution (grew 18.1% in the last year)

Insider selling (realization of stock options)

Observing our insider transaction data, we can see the effect of this approach.

Interestingly, the sole insider purchase came from the independent director and former General Electric CEO Jeffrey Immelt.

What is Twilio's Cash Burn Situation?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. Twilio had US$5.4b in cash, in September 2021. In the last year, its cash burn was US$88m. That means it has its cash burn situation under complete control.

You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Twilio Growing?

Twilio actually ramped up its cash burn by a whopping 88% in the last year, which shows it is boosting investment in the business. While that certainly gives us pause for thought, we take a lot of comfort in the solid annual revenue growth of 65%. Considering the factors above, the company doesn't fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Twilio Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt Twilio seems to be in a reasonably good position when it comes to managing its cash burn. Still, even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt.

Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalization, we understand how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalization of US$36b, Twilio's US$88m in cash burn equates to about 0.2% of its market value. That means it could quickly issue a few shares to fund more growth and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is Twilio's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Twilio is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. However, although cash burn doesn't worry us, we have to take notice of the double-digit dilution that impacts all of the shareholders. Furthermore, as the company approaches the break-even point, we'd like to see the account growth, as every upselling has a saturation risk.

Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well-capitalized to spend as needs be. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 4 warning signs for Twilio that readers should consider before committing capital to this stock.

