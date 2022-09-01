We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide West Pharmaceutical Services with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

West Pharmaceutical Services' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that West Pharmaceutical Services has grown EPS by 44% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for West Pharmaceutical Services remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 16% to US$2.9b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NYSE:WST Earnings and Revenue History September 1st 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of West Pharmaceutical Services' forecast profits?

Are West Pharmaceutical Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since West Pharmaceutical Services has a market capitalisation of US$22b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$116m. We note that this amounts to 0.5% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of West Pharmaceutical Services but it's still worth mentioning. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like West Pharmaceutical Services, the median CEO pay is around US$13m.

West Pharmaceutical Services offered total compensation worth US$9.5m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add West Pharmaceutical Services To Your Watchlist?

West Pharmaceutical Services' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The drastic earnings growth indicates the business is going from strength to strength. Hopefully a trend that continues well into the future. West Pharmaceutical Services is certainly doing some things right and is well worth investigating. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with West Pharmaceutical Services.

Although West Pharmaceutical Services certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

