We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Textainer Group Holdings' Improving Profits

Textainer Group Holdings has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Impressively, Textainer Group Holdings' EPS catapulted from US$2.69 to US$5.92, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 120% year-on-year growth like that. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that Textainer Group Holdings' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Textainer Group Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 39% to 52%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:TGH Earnings and Revenue History July 26th 2022

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Textainer Group Holdings' future EPS 100% free.

Are Textainer Group Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Textainer Group Holdings followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$101m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. For companies with market capitalisations between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, like Textainer Group Holdings, the median CEO pay is around US$5.5m.

The CEO of Textainer Group Holdings only received US$2.4m in total compensation for the year ending December 2021. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Textainer Group Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Textainer Group Holdings' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The drastic earnings growth indicates the business is going from strength to strength. Hopefully a trend that continues well into the future. Big growth can make big winners, so the writing on the wall tells us that Textainer Group Holdings is worth considering carefully. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Textainer Group Holdings (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

Although Textainer Group Holdings certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

