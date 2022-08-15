We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is TELUS International (Cda) Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that TELUS International (Cda)'s EPS has grown 22% each year, compound, over three years. This has no doubt fuelled the optimism that sees the stock trading on a high multiple of earnings.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note TELUS International (Cda) achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 25% to US$2.4b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:TIXT Earnings and Revenue History August 15th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of TELUS International (Cda)'s future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are TELUS International (Cda) Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since TELUS International (Cda) has a market capitalisation of US$8.4b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$34m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 0.4% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is TELUS International (Cda) Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that TELUS International (Cda) has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with TELUS International (Cda) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

