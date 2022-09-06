We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Regional Management (NYSE:RM), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Regional Management with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Regional Management Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Regional Management's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 42%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors. Getting in to the the finer details, it important to know that the EPS growth has been helped by share buybacks, demonstrating that the business is positioned to return capital to its shareholders.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that Regional Management's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. On the one hand, Regional Management's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NYSE:RM Earnings and Revenue History September 6th 2022

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Regional Management.

Are Regional Management Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Regional Management shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold US$25m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. As a percentage, this totals to 7.9% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Does Regional Management Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Regional Management's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Regional Management for a spot on your watchlist. Even so, be aware that Regional Management is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

