We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Ralph Lauren Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Ralph Lauren grew its EPS by 14% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Ralph Lauren remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 19% to US$6.3b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:RL Earnings and Revenue History August 12th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Ralph Lauren's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Ralph Lauren Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Despite US$600k worth of sales, Ralph Lauren insiders have overwhelmingly been buying the stock, spending US$996k on purchases in the last twelve months. You could argue that level of buying implies genuine confidence in the business. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Lead Independent Director Hubert Joly for US$990k worth of shares, at about US$118 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Ralph Lauren bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$2.0b. This totals to 29% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. Very encouraging.

Is Ralph Lauren Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, Ralph Lauren is a growing business, which is encouraging. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Ralph Lauren that you should be aware of.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Ralph Lauren isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

