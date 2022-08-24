We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Micron Technology with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Micron Technology's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. Impressively, Micron Technology's EPS catapulted from US$3.69 to US$8.99, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 144% year-on-year growth like that. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Micron Technology shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 20% to 35%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image. NasdaqGS:MU Earnings and Revenue History August 24th 2022

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Micron Technology.

Are Micron Technology Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Micron Technology, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$149m. We note that this amounts to 0.2% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Micron Technology but it's still worth mentioning. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Does Micron Technology Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Micron Technology's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Micron Technology very closely. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of Micron Technology. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

Although Micron Technology certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

