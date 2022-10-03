We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Masonite International with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Masonite International's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Masonite International has managed to grow EPS by 36% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Masonite International achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 10% to US$2.8b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image. NYSE:DOOR Earnings and Revenue History October 3rd 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Masonite International's forecast profits?

Are Masonite International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Masonite International insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$13m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 0.8% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Masonite International with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b is about US$5.6m.

The Masonite International CEO received US$4.9m in compensation for the year ending January 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Masonite International Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Masonite International's strong EPS growth. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. The overarching message here is that Masonite International has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Masonite International (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

