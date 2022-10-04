We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Marsh & McLennan Companies with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Marsh & McLennan Companies Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Marsh & McLennan Companies has grown EPS by 32% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Marsh & McLennan Companies maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 12% to US$21b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NYSE:MMC Earnings and Revenue History October 4th 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Marsh & McLennan Companies' forecast profits?

Are Marsh & McLennan Companies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

While some insiders did sell some of their holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, one lone insider trumped that with significant stock purchases. To be exact, company insider Marc Oken put their money where their mouth is, paying US$837k at an average of price of US$167 per share It's hard to ignore news like that.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Marsh & McLennan Companies insiders have a valuable investment in the business. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$187m. We note that this amounts to 0.2% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Marsh & McLennan Companies but it's still worth mentioning. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Should You Add Marsh & McLennan Companies To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Marsh & McLennan Companies' strong EPS growth. On top of that, insiders own a significant piece of the pie when it comes to the company's stock, and one has been buying more. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Marsh & McLennan Companies , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Marsh & McLennan Companies, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

