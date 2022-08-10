We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Kronos Worldwide Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Kronos Worldwide has grown EPS by 14% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Kronos Worldwide shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 6.1% to 11%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:KRO Earnings and Revenue History August 10th 2022

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Kronos Worldwide Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Kronos Worldwide in the previous 12 months. With that in mind, it's heartening that Bryan Hanley, the company insider of the company, paid US$6.4k for shares at around US$12.84 each. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within Kronos Worldwide.

It's commendable to see that insiders have been buying shares in Kronos Worldwide, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. To be specific, the CEO is paid modestly when compared to company peers of the same size. For companies with market capitalisations between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, like Kronos Worldwide, the median CEO pay is around US$5.4m.

The Kronos Worldwide CEO received US$3.7m in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Kronos Worldwide Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Kronos Worldwide is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. And there's more to love too, with modest CEO remuneration and insider buying interest continuing the positives for the company. If these factors aren't enough to secure Kronos Worldwide a spot on the watchlist, then it certainly warrants a closer look at the very least. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Kronos Worldwide you should know about.

