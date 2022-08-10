We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Insteel Industries' Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Insteel Industries has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Impressively, Insteel Industries' EPS catapulted from US$2.52 to US$6.45, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 156% year-on-year growth like that. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Insteel Industries shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 12% to 21%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:IIIN Earnings and Revenue History August 10th 2022

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Insteel Industries?

Are Insteel Industries Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Insteel Industries shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$23m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 3.9% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Insteel Industries Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Insteel Industries' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Insteel Industries for a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Insteel Industries (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

