We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Group 1 Automotive with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Group 1 Automotive's Improving Profits

In the last three years Group 1 Automotive's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Group 1 Automotive's EPS skyrocketed from US$28.65 to US$46.92, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 64%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that Group 1 Automotive's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note Group 1 Automotive achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 21% to US$15b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NYSE:GPI Earnings and Revenue History August 25th 2022

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Group 1 Automotive?

Are Group 1 Automotive Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Group 1 Automotive insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$133m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add Group 1 Automotive To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Group 1 Automotive's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for Group 1 Automotive (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of.

Although Group 1 Automotive certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

