We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Esquire Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:ESQ) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Esquire Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:ESQ). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Esquire Financial Holdings Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Esquire Financial Holdings has grown EPS by 22% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Esquire Financial Holdings' revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Esquire Financial Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 19% to US$64m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Esquire Financial Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$286m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Esquire Financial Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Esquire Financial Holdings insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. With a whopping US$51m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That holding amounts to 18% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential owners of the business and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

Does Esquire Financial Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Esquire Financial Holdings' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Esquire Financial Holdings that you should be aware of.

Although Esquire Financial Holdings certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

