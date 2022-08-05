We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Eagle Materials Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Eagle Materials has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Eagle Materials' EPS skyrocketed from US$7.97 to US$10.19, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 28%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Eagle Materials remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 16% to US$1.9b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:EXP Earnings and Revenue History August 5th 2022

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Eagle Materials' future EPS 100% free.

Are Eagle Materials Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Eagle Materials shares worth a considerable sum. With a whopping US$57m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Eagle Materials with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b is about US$8.4m.

Eagle Materials offered total compensation worth US$6.6m to its CEO in the year to March 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Eagle Materials Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Eagle Materials' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. The overarching message here is that Eagle Materials has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Eagle Materials that you should be aware of before investing here.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

