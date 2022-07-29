We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Corcept Therapeutics Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Corcept Therapeutics managed to grow EPS by 17% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Corcept Therapeutics is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.2 percentage points to 35%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqCM:CORT Earnings and Revenue History July 29th 2022

Are Corcept Therapeutics Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Corcept Therapeutics insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$343m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does Corcept Therapeutics Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Corcept Therapeutics is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Even so, be aware that Corcept Therapeutics is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

