We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Churchill Downs Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Recognition must be given to the that Churchill Downs has grown EPS by 42% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Churchill Downs shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 18% to 22%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Churchill Downs?

Are Churchill Downs Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Belief in the company remains high for insiders as there hasn't been a single share sold by the management or company board members. But the bigger deal is that the Independent Chairman of the Board, R. Rankin, paid US$93k to buy shares at an average price of US$177. Strong buying like that could be a sign of opportunity.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Churchill Downs is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$345m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does Churchill Downs Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Churchill Downs' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. To sweeten the deal, insiders have significant skin in the game with one even acquiring more. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Churchill Downs belongs near the top of your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Churchill Downs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Churchill Downs, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

