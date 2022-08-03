We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like CDW (NASDAQ:CDW). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is CDW Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, CDW has grown EPS by 19% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. CDW maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 16% to US$22b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:CDW Earnings and Revenue History August 3rd 2022

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for CDW's future EPS 100% free.

Are CDW Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Although we did see some insider selling (worth US$467k) this was overshadowed by a mountain of buying, totalling US$1.5m in just one year. This adds to the interest in CDW because it suggests that those who understand the company best, are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Christine Leahy for US$500k worth of shares, at about US$181 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that CDW insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$88m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Chris Leahy, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like CDW, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$13m.

CDW's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$8.9m in the year leading up to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add CDW To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, CDW's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for CDW that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

