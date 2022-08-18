We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And AXIS Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like AXIS Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is AXIS Capital Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that AXIS Capital Holdings has grown EPS by 55% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that, last year, AXIS Capital Holdings' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While AXIS Capital Holdings' EBIT margins are down, it's not all bad news as revenues are at least stable. While some people may not be too phased, this could be a sticking point for some investors.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image. NYSE:AXS Earnings and Revenue History August 18th 2022

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for AXIS Capital Holdings' future EPS 100% free.

Are AXIS Capital Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that AXIS Capital Holdings insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Holding US$54m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Is AXIS Capital Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

AXIS Capital Holdings' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering AXIS Capital Holdings for a spot on your watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on AXIS Capital Holdings by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

