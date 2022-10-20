We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Axcelis Technologies with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Axcelis Technologies Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Axcelis Technologies has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. In impressive fashion, Axcelis Technologies' EPS grew from US$1.81 to US$4.51, over the previous 12 months. Year on year growth of 149% is certainly a sight to behold. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Axcelis Technologies shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 14% to 23% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Axcelis Technologies' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Axcelis Technologies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Axcelis Technologies insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$31m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 1.9% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Axcelis Technologies, with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, is around US$5.5m.

Axcelis Technologies' CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$4.1m in the year leading up to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Axcelis Technologies Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Axcelis Technologies' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. Axcelis Technologies is certainly doing some things right and is well worth investigating. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Axcelis Technologies (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

Although Axcelis Technologies certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

