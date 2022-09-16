We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is AbbVie Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. AbbVie's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 37%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. On the one hand, AbbVie's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NYSE:ABBV Earnings and Revenue History September 16th 2022

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for AbbVie?

Are AbbVie Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$252b company like AbbVie. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$173m. We note that this amounts to 0.07% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of AbbVie but it's still worth mentioning. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Should You Add AbbVie To Your Watchlist?

AbbVie's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering AbbVie for a spot on your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for AbbVie (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Although AbbVie certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

