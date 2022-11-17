The New York Times has reported that at least 97 current members of Congress are suspected of using insider information to buy and sell stocks from 2019 to 2021. Among them are senators who off-loaded stocks after a private briefing on the risks of a coronavirus outbreak as well as members of the House whose spouses invest for a living. And it's not just Congress. Last year, the Wall Street Journal investigated the judicial branch and found that more than 130 judges own stock in companies that were appearing in their courtrooms.

We need to talk about government officials and stock trading, and we need to talk about it now. If we don’t, we risk putting public confidence and trust in a free and fair market on the line. The issue is of particular importance with a new generation of Americans having entered the stock market during the recent retail investor boom. A loss of trust and interest would be concerning as it could contribute to retail investors pulling out of the stock market, robbing them of the opportunity to grow their wealth over the long term.

The urgency to address how government officials invest has become apparent in recent weeks with public pressure mounting. Polls suggest that nearly two-thirds of Americans support a measure to bar members of Congress from trading individual stocks, and the media is closely reporting on the battles and political maneuvers involved in putting legislation with more bite in place.

Currently, the STOCK Act is supposed to help combat insider trading and conflicts of interest by requiring lawmakers to be transparent about trades made by themselves, a spouse, or a dependent child. But the standard fine for violating the act is just $200 and is in many cases waived by House or Senate ethics officials. Is this really enough to ensure that the actions of public officials follow the law and meet the ethical standards the public has a right to expect?

A recent report from the World Economic Forum warns that more than ever, investors need capital markets and financial services they can trust. This is central to enabling growth for all the players in the ecosystem. They same report divulged that two-thirds of U.S. retail investors have held their investments steady despite current volatility, stock market sell offs and recession fears. I am sure I am not the only one who would like to keep it this way.

Legislation to limit stock trading by members of Congress is now on the agenda after several delays and different bills circulating amongst representatives. This could be a turning point for how we approach government officials and stock trading. I wouldn’t want to speculate on why the political community has been so slow to react to growing displeasure from the public, who are now have their eyes open to the inadequacies – all I will say is that if you wait until you have another Senator in the headlines for profiting on nonpublic information, we’ll have left it too late.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.