We Must Use Every Tool in the Fight Against COVID

The constant drumbeat of media attention on the vaccine rollout is important, but incomplete. While we recognize the importance of focusing on vaccine distribution, it is shortsighted to ignore the call for other important tools to protect ourselves in the fight against COVID. The administration is calling for a multi-pronged approach to fight this pandemic – testing, contact tracing, and vaccinations – in addition to social distancing and mask wearing for those who are not yet vaccinated, as called for by the CDC. If we do not begin to fully embrace every tool available to fight COVID’s wrath, we will be suffering in its wake far longer than necessary.

We know manual contact tracing is attempted after a COVID-19 case is confirmed; it’s most likely what was used in these recent examples in Hawaii and Indiana. But what if there was a better way than trying to remember who you might have been close to during a time when you have heightened anxiety over a possible COVID exposure? Contact tracing is the process of identifying, assessing, and managing people who have been exposed to a disease to prevent onward transmission – it can be accomplished by manually attempting to recall our daily interactions or through efficient technology integration. When systematically applied, contact tracing will break the chains of transmission of communicable disease and is an essential public health tool for controlling the spread of viruses, such as COVID-19. And while contract tracing of any sort is beneficial, there are superior and inferior ways to execute the task both in terms of effectiveness and security.

The effectiveness of any contact-tracing system is underpinned by the timeliness and completeness of record keeping and notification so that exposed individuals can link in to their local governing body’s management plan. Contact tracing can be managed through traditional methods such as manual record keeping, spreadsheets, memory recall. These methods are typically time-consuming and result in incomplete records and delayed identification and notification of close contacts resulting in prolonged risk of further transmission. Alternatively, a system-based approach can be implemented to speed up contact tracing to slow the spread of infection. This results in fast, effective identification and notification of close contacts minimizing the risk of further community transmission is contained.

The willingness to utilize any contact-tracing system is heightened by strong security systems in place to protect the privacy of the user. These examples in Pennsylvania and California are important reminders that users are not willing to experience the benefits of a formal contact tracing system at the expense of their privacy. And they shouldn’t. When utilizing contact tracing cards, data should be stored in a secure, cloud-based encrypted database. No personal data should ever be stored in the contact tracing card itself, and any contact data stored on the card should be automatically deleted after a set number of days. It is technology like this – trusted, secure, and privacy preserving – that you’ll find in place at Contact Harald, which leads to high adoption and compliance, essential elements for effective contact tracing.

We all recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has created the biggest economic, social, learning, and health-related challenge of our time. Contact tracing has become an obligation of organizations in order to meet the additional requirements of providing their people with a safe working/ learning environment in a COVID-19 world. Where the conditions are such that staff, students, contractors and/or visitors cannot maintain or it is difficult to monitor maintaining physical distancing at scale, a contact tracing system deployed as a stand-alone strategy or as part of a wider infection prevention and control plan is of utmost importance to achieving timely, efficient containment.

Elissa Reid is the Health & Product Director at Contact Harald, with more than ten years of health sector experience. From her private and public health Management and Financial Services background, she gained expert knowledge in the operations of health service delivery. With this knowledge, experience, and her innate drive to help people, Elissa helped bring Contact Harald to market.

