We Might See A Profit From ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Soon

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at ZimVie Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZIMV) future prospects. ZimVie Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$95m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$125m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which ZimVie will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

ZimVie is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Medical Equipment analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$51m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 79% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for ZimVie given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. ZimVie currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in ZimVie's case is 72%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

