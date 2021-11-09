We Might See A Profit From Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Soon

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Star Equity Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:STRR) future prospects. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. The US$14m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$7.2m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$6.4m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Star Equity Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Star Equity Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Healthcare analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$200k in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 172% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGM:STRR Earnings Per Share Growth November 9th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Star Equity Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 30% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Star Equity Holdings, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Star Equity Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important factors you should further research:

