We Might See A Profit From Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Snap One Holdings Corp.'s (NASDAQ:SNPO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The US$785m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$36m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$33m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Snap One Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 9 of the American Consumer Durables analysts is that Snap One Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$5.6m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 60% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Snap One Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Snap One Holdings currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Snap One Holdings' case is 66%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

