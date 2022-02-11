We Might See A Profit From Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Ranpak Holdings Corp.'s (NYSE:PACK) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The US$2.3b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$23m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$5.5m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Ranpak Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 5 of the American Packaging analysts is that Ranpak Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$21m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 66% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:PACK Earnings Per Share Growth February 11th 2022

Underlying developments driving Ranpak Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Ranpak Holdings currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Ranpak Holdings' case is 65%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Ranpak Holdings, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Ranpak Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Ranpak Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Ranpak Holdings is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Ranpak Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.