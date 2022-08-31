We Might See A Profit From Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Soon

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PTEN) future prospects. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. The US$3.2b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$657m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$454m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Patterson-UTI Energy will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 12 industry analysts covering Patterson-UTI Energy, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$80m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 77%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected. NasdaqGS:PTEN Earnings Per Share Growth August 31st 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Patterson-UTI Energy's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that generally an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Patterson-UTI Energy's case is 56%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Patterson-UTI Energy to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Patterson-UTI Energy's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is Patterson-UTI Energy worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Patterson-UTI Energy is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Patterson-UTI Energy’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.