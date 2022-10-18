We Might See A Profit From LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Soon

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at LSB Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:LXU) future prospects. LSB Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The US$1.4b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$220m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$47m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which LSB Industries will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 4 of the American Chemicals analysts is that LSB Industries is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$237m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 19%, which is relatively reasonable. However, if this rate turns out to be too buoyant, the company may become profitable later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of LSB Industries' upcoming projects, though, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. LSB Industries currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

