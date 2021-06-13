We Might See A Profit From iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Soon

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The US$1.0b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$13m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$12m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is iClick Interactive Asia Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

iClick Interactive Asia Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 American Media analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$2.0m in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 97% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGM:ICLK Earnings Per Share Growth June 13th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for iClick Interactive Asia Group given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 25% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of iClick Interactive Asia Group which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at iClick Interactive Asia Group, take a look at iClick Interactive Asia Group's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is iClick Interactive Asia Group worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether iClick Interactive Asia Group is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on iClick Interactive Asia Group’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.