We Might See A Profit From EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Soon

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$415m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$146m, the US$3.4b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which EnLink Midstream will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering EnLink Midstream, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$57m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 58% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:ENLC Earnings Per Share Growth June 8th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of EnLink Midstream's upcoming projects, though, take into account that by and large energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with EnLink Midstream is its debt-to-equity ratio of 142%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

