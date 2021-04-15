We Might See A Profit From EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) Soon

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at EMCORE Corporation's (NASDAQ:EMKR) future prospects. EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$7.0m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$3.1m, the US$229m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which EMCORE will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering EMCORE, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$11m in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 91% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving EMCORE's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 8.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

