We Might See A Profit From Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DLPN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$6.5m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$2.0m, the US$41m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Dolphin Entertainment's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Dolphin Entertainment, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$3.1m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 133% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:DLPN Earnings Per Share Growth July 20th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Dolphin Entertainment given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 23% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

