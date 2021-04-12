We Might See A Profit From Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Compass Diversified's (NYSE:CODI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. The US$1.6b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$22m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Compass Diversified will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Compass Diversified, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$31m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 103% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Compass Diversified's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Compass Diversified is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Compass Diversified's case is 74%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Compass Diversified, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Compass Diversified's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential aspects you should further research:

Historical Track Record: What has Compass Diversified's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Compass Diversified's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

