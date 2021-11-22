We Might See A Profit From Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Soon

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$57m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$584k, the US$1.4b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Aveanna Healthcare Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 10 American Healthcare analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$23m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 78%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:AVAH Earnings Per Share Growth November 22nd 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Aveanna Healthcare Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of 114%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, take a look at Aveanna Healthcare Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is Aveanna Healthcare Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Aveanna Healthcare Holdings is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Aveanna Healthcare Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.