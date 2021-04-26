We Might See A Profit From Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Soon

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. On 31 December 2020, the US$2.3b market-cap company posted a loss of US$133m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 15 of the American Healthcare Services analysts is that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$1.6m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 76%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGS:MDRX Earnings Per Share Growth April 26th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions' upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally healthcare tech companies, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 10% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

