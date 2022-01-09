We Might See A Profit From Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Soon

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Airbnb, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ABNB) future prospects. Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The US$104b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$4.6b and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$4.3b shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Airbnb's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 36 of the American Hospitality analysts is that Airbnb is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$623m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 38% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:ABNB Earnings Per Share Growth January 9th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Airbnb given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Airbnb currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Airbnb's case is 45%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

