We Made Huge Gains Against Child Poverty. Now What?

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau finds a silver lining within the pandemic: An incredible reduction in child poverty.

An influx of cash aid to families, including stimulus checks and monthly child tax credit payments, raised 19 million Americans out of poverty and pushed the 2021 child poverty rate to a historic low across all ethnicities. The official supplemental poverty threshold is about $28,000 for a family of four.

Poverty experts hailed these federal policies as some of the most effective poverty-reduction programs to date. But these programs have ceased, and there are growing concerns that millions of children are now bound to slip back into poverty.

Refundable Tax Credits, Stimulus Payments Pulled Millions Out of Poverty

There was an astonishing plunge in poverty levels in 2021, according to data from the Census Bureau. he supplemental poverty measure (SPM), often described as the most accurate depiction of poverty, because it’s based on recent prices of a variety of expenses families incur as well as aid from the federal government, fell by 46% in 2021, resulting in the lowest SPM child poverty rate on record.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Trump and Biden administrations sent an extraordinary amount of financial aid to help Americans weather the resulting economic storm. President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion in pandemic aid, which included another round of stimulus checks and an expansion of the child tax credit, proved to be the biggest life raft to children in poverty in history.

Refundable tax credits, such as the earned income tax credit and child tax credit, prevented 9.6 million people from falling into poverty, with half of that progress coming from the expanded child tax credit, according to the Census report. Combined, both refundable tax credits and stimulus payments kept nearly 19 million at-risk Americans out of poverty and lowered the supplemental poverty rate for children to 5.2%.

“We provided an immense amount of material support to very vulnerable families,” says Greg Acs, vice president of income and benefits policy at the Urban Institute. “Children had a rough time during the pandemic—we see that in reduced test scores, reports of mental health issues—just think how much worse it would’ve been if there had been material hardship.”

But while some benefits, like the expanded earned income tax credit, are sticking around, there are likely no more federal stimulus checks. The expanded child tax credit is currently dead in the water. With less aid, experts expect child poverty to jump back to the levels seen before Covid.

Though some Democrats are hoping to revive the child tax credit expansion, it’s likely low on the list of priorities as the country’s economy continues to balloon with inflation and concerns of an impending recession continue to grow.

“One really frustrating thing is to look at these numbers and realize they’re temporary,” says Jennifer Romich, director of the West Coast Poverty Center at the University of Washington. “We actually really can reduce child poverty, but under normal circumstances we choose not to or choose to do less than we could.”

Inflation Puts Even More Pressure on Financially Vulnerable Families

Poverty experts are also increasingly worried about how financially vulnerable families are faring during the high inflationary environment. The soaring costs of essentials are challenging for all Americans, but low-income Americans have been hit hardest.

“Inflation, like everything else, is worse for the poor,” says Romich. “They have much less wiggle room in their budgets.”

A September Gallup poll found that 26% of Americans with an annual household income under $48,000 said price increases had caused severe hardship for their families (compared to 12% of middle-income Americans).

And it’s not hard to see why. The median monthly asking rent in the U.S. was over $2,000 in May 2022, an increase of 15% from the year prior. In June, the national average price of a gallon of gas crossed the $5 mark for the first time ever.

The most recent Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food-at-home (grocery or supermarket) prices had risen 13.5% from August 2021 to August 2022. The price of eggs, an everyday staple, increased nearly 40% in the past year.

About 41 million Americans receive money through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, to help them afford some of their monthly grocery bill. But these benefits only get adjusted once per year for inflation.

The most recent adjustment will go into effect on Oct. 1, but it’s based on food inflation numbers for the 12 months ending in June. If food prices continue to rise, inflation will eat away the purchasing power of those benefits for financially vulnerable families.

With fewer resources to help shield families from poverty, children are left in a vulnerable position that can have lasting impacts on their development and overall well being. Research finds that children who grow up poor experience worse outcomes than children who don’t, ranging from worse physical and mental health to lower educational attainment and the ability to find a job in the future.

Proposed Policies Fall Short of Expanded Child Tax Credit

Despite failing to make the expanded child tax credit permanent, policymakers are aware that more needs to be done to help struggling families and to keep children out of poverty.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) introduced the Family Security Act 2.0, a proposed legislation that would provide a monthly cash payment to working families starting four months before a child is born. The payments would be between $250 to $350 per child. The bill hasn’t been formally introduced in Congress.

A report from the Congressional Research Service finds the lowest-income families would receive a smaller child benefit under Romney’s plan compared to the 2021 expanded child tax credit. Even so, poverty experts say its implementation would be better than implementing nothing at all.

Eighteen states have also stepped in to help out families by sending their own rebates in the form of cash payments. However, they’re mostly temporary measures, which means families can’t rely on them for income stability in the future.

The country is now teetering toward a recession. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the recent interest rate increases will “bring some pain to households” via a softened labor market. Some argue that low-wage jobs, typically held by poorer Americans, will be cut first—feeding into the vicious cycle of poverty

For now, the future of child poverty, and the resources the country will invest to fight it, remains uncertain.

“We really can keep kids above the poverty line if we make the policy choice to do it,” Acs says. “But that’s what it is: A choice.”

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.