We Like WD-40's (NASDAQ:WDFC) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in WD-40's (NASDAQ:WDFC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on WD-40 is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$93m ÷ (US$406m - US$72m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2021).

Therefore, WD-40 has an ROCE of 28%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Household Products industry average of 18%.

In the above chart we have measured WD-40's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering WD-40 here for free.

So How Is WD-40's ROCE Trending?

WD-40's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 21% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On WD-40's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that WD-40 has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 145% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

