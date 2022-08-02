We Like Victoria's Secret's (NYSE:VSCO) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Victoria's Secret's (NYSE:VSCO) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Victoria's Secret:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$738m ÷ (US$4.1b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

So, Victoria's Secret has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 17% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:VSCO Return on Capital Employed August 2nd 2022

In the above chart we have measured Victoria's Secret's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Victoria's Secret Tell Us?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Victoria's Secret. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 744% over the trailing two years. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 26% less capital than it was two years ago. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

What We Can Learn From Victoria's Secret's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Victoria's Secret has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And since the stock has fallen 20% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Victoria's Secret does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Victoria's Secret that you might be interested in.

