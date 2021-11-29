We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Unifi (NYSE:UFI) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Unifi:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$61m ÷ (US$549m - US$100m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Unifi has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Luxury industry average of 14%.

NYSE:UFI Return on Capital Employed November 29th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Unifi compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Unifi here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Unifi has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 34% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Unifi is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And since the stock has fallen 32% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

