We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tetra Tech:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$269m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$811m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Tetra Tech has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.5% generated by the Commercial Services industry.

NasdaqGS:TTEK Return on Capital Employed October 26th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Tetra Tech compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Tetra Tech's ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Tetra Tech. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 31%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Tetra Tech thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Tetra Tech has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 354% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

