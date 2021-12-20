We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SiTime:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = US$14m ÷ (US$367m - US$33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, SiTime has an ROCE of 4.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SiTime compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The fact that SiTime is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses three years ago, but now it's earning 4.1% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 2,044% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 9.1%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

What We Can Learn From SiTime's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, SiTime has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has returned a staggering 131% to shareholders over the last year, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

