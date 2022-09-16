We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At RPC (NYSE:RES)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at RPC (NYSE:RES) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for RPC:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$100m ÷ (US$965m - US$173m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, RPC has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Energy Services industry average of 5.8% it's much better. NYSE:RES Return on Capital Employed September 16th 2022

In the above chart we have measured RPC's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for RPC.

So How Is RPC's ROCE Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that RPC has broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 13%, which is always encouraging. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by RPC has remained flat over the period. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that RPC has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Given the stock has declined 66% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for RPC (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

While RPC may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

