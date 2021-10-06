We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Quest Resource Holding's (NASDAQ:QRHC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Quest Resource Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = US$4.9m ÷ (US$113m - US$25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Quest Resource Holding has an ROCE of 5.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 7.5%.

NasdaqCM:QRHC Return on Capital Employed October 6th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Quest Resource Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Quest Resource Holding.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Quest Resource Holding has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 5.6%, which is always encouraging. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 22%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

What We Can Learn From Quest Resource Holding's ROCE

To bring it all together, Quest Resource Holding has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a staggering 187% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Quest Resource Holding can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Quest Resource Holding that we think you should be aware of.

