We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At NL Industries (NYSE:NL)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, NL Industries (NYSE:NL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on NL Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.019 = US$11m ÷ (US$573m - US$30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, NL Industries has an ROCE of 1.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 8.2%.

NYSE:NL Return on Capital Employed December 17th 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for NL Industries' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of NL Industries, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From NL Industries' ROCE Trend?

NL Industries has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 1.9% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, NL Industries is utilizing 55% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

What We Can Learn From NL Industries' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that NL Industries has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

NL Industries does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

While NL Industries isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.