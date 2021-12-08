We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Marten Transport is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$92m ÷ (US$903m - US$152m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Marten Transport has an ROCE of 12%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 12%.

NasdaqGS:MRTN Return on Capital Employed December 8th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Marten Transport compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Marten Transport is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 12%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 29%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Marten Transport has. And with a respectable 85% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Marten Transport can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

