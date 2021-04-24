We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Liquidity Services' (NASDAQ:LQDT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Liquidity Services is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = US$6.5m ÷ (US$205m - US$77m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, Liquidity Services has an ROCE of 5.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Online Retail industry average of 15%.

NasdaqGS:LQDT Return on Capital Employed April 24th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Liquidity Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Liquidity Services' ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Liquidity Services is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 5.1% on their capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Liquidity Services is using 41% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 38% of its operations, which isn't ideal. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Liquidity Services has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 228% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Liquidity Services can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you want to continue researching Liquidity Services, you might be interested to know about the 2 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

While Liquidity Services may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



