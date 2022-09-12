We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for HF Sinclair, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$2.2b ÷ (US$19b - US$4.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, HF Sinclair has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Oil and Gas industry average of 16%. NYSE:DINO Return on Capital Employed September 12th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for HF Sinclair compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for HF Sinclair.

What Does the ROCE Trend For HF Sinclair Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at HF Sinclair. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 15%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 79%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, HF Sinclair has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 87% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for HF Sinclair (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

