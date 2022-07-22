We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for GXO Logistics:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = US$280m ÷ (US$7.1b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, GXO Logistics has an ROCE of 5.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Logistics industry average of 15%.

NYSE:GXO Return on Capital Employed July 22nd 2022

In the above chart we have measured GXO Logistics' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for GXO Logistics.

The Trend Of ROCE

GXO Logistics' ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 78% over the last two years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

What We Can Learn From GXO Logistics' ROCE

To sum it up, GXO Logistics is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 19% in the last year. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for GXO Logistics that we think you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

