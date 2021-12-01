We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Etsy's (NASDAQ:ETSY) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Etsy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$520m ÷ (US$3.5b - US$471m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Etsy has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Online Retail industry.

NasdaqGS:ETSY Return on Capital Employed December 1st 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Etsy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Etsy here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Etsy. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 17%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 516%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Etsy's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Etsy can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 2,122% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Etsy can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

